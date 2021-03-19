2021 UNA Spring Game

Una went through spring practice early in 2020 where most programs didn't get to finish the week and well the lions, only had four games to show for it.

But we are all about 2021..

North alabama got the season started with their annual purple and white game thursday night at braly stadium.

Rett files took the majority of the snaps at quarterback.

He was 11 for 15 with two interceptions.

Thursday was all about the lions defense.

They forced four fumbles and five sacks.

That wraps up una's spring for football... they kick off their season september