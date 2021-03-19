NASA completes SLS hot fire test

New at ten -- we're learning more about the final test for the core stage of the artemis one rocket.

Crews at stennis space center in mississippi fired the four rs-25 engines for just shy of 500 seconds -- hitting a big milestone for the program.

Crews at marshal space flight center will now pour through the data collected today and make the final determination about whether they can launch by the end of the year.

After firing for just over eight minutes continuously -- another sound from the control room at stennis space center -- -- the sound of celebration as the second time appeared to be the charm.

Steve jurczyk, nasa acting administrator just could not more proud of the team, of their talent, their dedication getting to this point and pulling off a very successful test.

After having to prematurely end the first hot fire test in mid january -- the goal was to reach at least four minutes of engine fire to meet their main objectives and then capture some additional data if they got to the full eight minutes.

John shannon, vice president, space launch system, boeing being able to see the hydraulic system work with very little propellant in the tanks with some aggressive gimballing was a real stress test for the vehicle.

It just gives us great confidence that the vehicle as designed can handle exactly what it was designed for.

The vehicle really performed like a champ today.

Those watching at home may have noticed what appeared to be fire around where the engines attach to the base of the core stage.

Shannon says that was part of the layer of protective cork and reflective tape burning as designed.

He added that during the actual launch -- that phenominon isn't expected to happen.

John shannon, vice president, space launch system, boeing we have temperature sensors underneath that cork and none of those sensors got above 100 degrees.

So, we were in great shape.

The cork did its job.

And as john said, after two minutes of flight, we're out of the sensible atmosphere where you wouldn't have any burning like that.

The next steps will be to refurbish the core stage over the next month and ship it to kennedy space center.

When asked if the success thursday's test means that artemis one will launch this year -- officials stopped short of a definitive "yes."

Tom whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator, exploration systems development i expect we'll learn some important things when we get down to florida.

It will be the first time we've used the facilities in florida.

We may come across a few things that we need to address.

In addition to constructing the core stages for artemis two and artemis three -- nasa and boeing are also building the exploration upper stage -- which will undergo testing at marshall and have its own green run test at stennis in a couple of years.

That will allow artemis four to carry a