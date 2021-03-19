Discussing sustainability with leaders near and far

Mayor Norton talks climate change and sustainability with leaders from Minnesota and Germany to exchange ideas and actions.

City youth climate strike from and it's not just activists with their eyes on protecting the planet.

That's right ?

"* md city mayor kim norton represented rochester in an international conversation on climate change and sustainability today.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon spoke with the mayor and joins us live with her key takeaways.

Anthony?

Well katie and george... mayor norton met vitually with city leaders from minnesota and germany to exchange ideas and actions they're taking to combat climate change.

The conversation was part of a university of minnesota program in which american and german delegations visit each?*- other's cities to accelerate progress on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Mayor norton says topics discussed today include bus rapid transit and rail... walkability... and energy production methods.

The mayor adds the program's minnesota cities are ahead of their german counterparts in some respec "we're able to learn from them about what it's like to have a bikeable, walkable community.

They're able to learn from us about how we've managed waste and recycling.

It's very different than the way they manage it.

So it's an exchange of ideas."

Mayor norton tells me the american delegation was supposed to have made its last visit to germany before the pandemic... but organizers are now planning for that to happen once travel restrictions are lifted.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thank you anthony.

Mayor norton adds the lord mayor of rochester's sister city in the program... munster germany... was impressed by the med city's commitment to 100?

"*percent renewable