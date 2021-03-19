Alphonso mangoes regain popularity in Pune market

After suffering losses last year, Pune's Alphonso mangoes have started receiving footfalls in market.

Demand and price of the mangoes witnessed a spike this year, bringing ray of hope to mango traders.

Rate of the mangoes have witnessed a rise as they were sold for Rs.

3,000 to Rs.

5,000 per kg.

Traders claimed that their daily sale has gone up to 7 dozen.

One of the traders said, "Last year, due to corona and followed lockdown, farmers' suffered losses.

This year, corona is there but vaccine is also there.

People are not stepping outside their home, but still market is witnessing some footfall." But if COVID makes a comeback, business is likely to get affected once again.