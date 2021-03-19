Las Vegas sportsbooks vow to keep guests safe while watching NCAA Tournament

13 Action News checked in with three local sportsbooks: Circa, Westgate and the Golden Circle Sportsbook at Treasure Island, to find out how they're keeping crowds of college basketball bettors safe.

DARCY SPEARS, 13 INVESTIGATES.LET THE MADNESS BEGIN!THE N-C-A-A TOURNAMENT ISUNDERWAY --THE FIRST GAMES TIPPINGOFF TODAY.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR ROSSDIMATTEI JOINS US LIVE FROM THENEW SPORTSBOOK AT CIRCA --ROSS... THE CHALLENGEIS... KEEPING EVERYONE SAFE.THE WESTGATE SUPERBOOK --AND THE GOLDEN CIRCLE SPORTSBOOKAT TREASURE ISLAND -- AND ALLTHREE MADE IT CLEAR THAT THEY’READHERING TO ALL C-D-C AND STATEGUIDELINES.THAT MEANS SPORTSBOOK CAPACITIESARE CAPPED AT 50 PERCENT RIGHTNOW -- WITH ALL GUESTS REQUIREDTO WEAR MASKS WHENEVER THEY’RENOT ACTIVELY EATING OR DRINKING.ALSO --SOME SPORTSBOOKS HAVEMARKED WHERE BETTORS SHOULDSTAND IN LINE WHILE PLACING BETSOR CASHING IN ON TICKETS --WHILE OTHERS ARE CALLING BETTORSUP TO THE WINDOW ONE-BY-ONE --TOMAKE SURE EVERYONE IS SOCIALDISTANCING.THEY ALL AGREED THAT CONSUMERCONFIDENCE IS THE KEY TO LASVEGAS MAKING A FULL COMEBACK TOPRE-PANDEMIC TOURISM LEVELS.JUST LISTEN TO HOW IMPORTANTSPORTSBOOK EMPLOYEES AND FANSFEEL THESE N-C-A-A TOURNAMENTVIEWING EXPERIENCES ARE TO THECITY’S SUCCESS IN THE NEAR ANDLONG-TERM FUTURE.There’s nothing like Vegas whenit comes to March madness.

Justthe electricity in the air it’sso much different.

You can go toa local spot and it doesn’t comeclose to the intensity thatVegas has.

It doesn’t even comeclose.

This is where it’s atright now.We’re so excited that Marchmadness can return this year andwe’re seeing the bigger crowdscoming again, but as it has beenthrough the whole thing, thesafety and health of our guestsstill remains our top priorityIt’s extremely important to ushere at the treasure island tobe able to put on such a greattournament this year, eventhough we’re starting on Friday,Saturday, Sunday, and ending onMonday for the first round, it’sa new experience for all of usand it signals the spring thiscoming as well as the change inthe environment in theperception the world has aboutLas Vegas being theentertainment capital of theworld.

So, it’s a big, big, bigexperienceWe’re really excited about itand we’re encouraged about theadvanced bookings.

Everything’sgonna be safe.

We’re followingthe rules.

But, Westgate and LasVegas are backTHE FIRST GENTLEMAN YOU HEARDFROM IS FROM TEXAS.HE AND HIS BUDDIES MAKE THE TRIPTO LAS VEGAS EVERY YEAR TO WATCHTHE N-C-A-A TOURNAMENT.HE TELLS ME AS MUCH AS HE ANDEVERYONE ELSE DO NOT WANT TOWEAR THE MASK ANYMORE --THEY KNOW IT’S THE ONLY WAY THEYCAN ENJOY THIS GREAT SPREAD OFGAMES TOGETHER --AND HE CREDITS THE WHOLE CITYFOR STRICTLY ENFORCING ITS MASKMANDATE