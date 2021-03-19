3-18-21 SCORES: Holland Patent girls volleyball earns season opening win over Westmoreland

School which hosted a girls volleyball matchup.

It's the bulldogs welcoming in the holland patent golden knights on this thursday evening.

--- h-p won the first game - leading here in the second.

Bulldogs trying to go over on the third hit - but ella buchanan strong at the net with the block.

--- knights would go up 19-11 at one point but here comes westmo.

It's hailee postol on the serve - it's a beauty...right over the net and where no one can get it for the ace.

Bulldogs come all the way back to tie at 20 on a 9-1 run.

--- out of a timeout - holland patent responds.

It's buchanan - with the spike...hammering it to the end line.

Golden knights recover and take set two - 25-21.

--- to game three - back and forth to start.

Jessica landman set up by julia racha and a little change- up here - just taps it over for the sneaky ball inside the line.

--- westmo trying to keep pace.

Lily mazur - strong serve - h-p unable to get a clean return.

Ace - bulldogs.

--- later in the set - buchanan using the goaltending skills once more - another block at the net and that secures holland patent the point... ((score)) ...these teams played a couple extra sets - but officially - the golden knights come away with a 3-0 sweep on the road.

