2-day long RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha begins in Bengaluru

Two-day long Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha has begun in Bengaluru on March 19.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was present at the event.

Around 450 representatives are participating in it across the country.