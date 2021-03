Vegas-based company Real Water responds to reports of health concerns

The company Real Water, which has its corporate office in Las Vegas, is responding to reports that its product is linked to cases of acute non-viral hepatitis in Clark County.

WELCOME BACK...NOW TO A 13 ACTION NEWSUPDATE.REAL WATER NOW RESPONDINGTO REPORTS... ITS PRODUCT ISLINKED TO CASES OF "ACUTENON-VIRAL HEPATITIS" IN CLARKCOUNTY.THE COMPANY SAYS IT IS"SADDENED" TO HEAR OF THEPOTENTIAL HEALTH ISSUES.ALL RETAILERS ARE BEINGASKED TO PULL THE PRODUCT FROMSHELVES IMMEDIATELY.IF YOU HAVE RECENTLYBOUGHT REAL WATER -- YOU SHOULDRETURN IT TO THE RETAILER.REAL WATER SAYS IT TAKESTHE SAFETY OF IT