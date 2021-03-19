100-Year-Old Man Dead After Slashing Spree In Encino, Suspect Arrested

Police announced late Thursday night the suspect, 47-year-old Adam Dimmerman, had been booked on suspicion of murder.
He was being held on $2 million bail.
A 100-year-old man was dead Thursday after a man went on a slashing spree in Encino, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
