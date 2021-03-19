'Param Bir Singh transferred to aid probe in Sachin Waze case': Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister spoke on why Param Bir Singh was replaced as Mumbai Police chief.

Anil Deshmukh said Singh was transferred so that probe could be done without any hindrance.

He added that NIA and ATS are investigating the Sachin Waze case very professionally.

“NIA and ATS are investigating the Sachin Waze case very professionally.

Param Bir Singh has been transferred to continue probe without hindrance,” Deshmukh said.

Param Bir Singh was transferred and appointed as Director-General Home Guard on Wednesday.

This came amid row over bomb scare at Mukesh Ambani’s residence and arrest of Sachin Vaze.

Acting DG of police Hemant Nagrale was appointed as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Decision came following a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CM Uddhav Thackeray.