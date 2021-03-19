Vegas Golden Knights consider 'proof of vaccination' for in-person attendance

DARCY SPEARS, 13 INVESTIGATES.THE FORTRESS AT T-MOBILEARENA IS ABOUT TO GET REALLYLOUD AGAIN.THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS AREMAKING PLANS TO REACH 50 PERCENTCAPACITY NEXT MONTH....BUT NEW TONIGHT... IF YOUWANT TO GO TO A GAME... YOU MAYNEED TO GET VACCINATED.TODAY I SPOKE WITH THEPRESIDENT OF THE GOLDENKNIGHTS... KERRY BU-BOLZ AND HESHARED WITH ME WHAT THE TEAM ISCONSIDERING."It’s a little more difficult inour environment because we havefixed seats and if you stillhave to be 6 feet apart ifthere’s no place to move thosechairs then but there are stillsome limitations there but we’regetting creative we’re thinkingabout different ways to expandour facility and we’re actuallygoing to be submitting new planfor the month of April.""how close do you guys think youcan recently get to the 50%barrier barrier understandingthat with social distancing andphysical limit so you have tocontend with.""I think we have to get a bitmore creative and think ofwhat’s happening also in our inour environment which again isall very very good news thenumber of people who have beenvaccinated in the state ofNevada we’re seeing numbers nowit’s north of annoying peopleinterstate it’s a little bitmore than 3 million that’s Asignificant number of people.Beginning April 5 as ofyesterday all people 16 andolder can you get the vaccine soI believe part of the solutionis is some confirmationvaccination as part of thatelement.""I was watching the Mets and theNationals game today and and Iheard the announcers talkingabout the Mets in their stadiumand what they’re doing isthey’re requiring I may be alittle bit off on this butbasically they’re requiringproof of vaccination in order toenter the ballpark is thatsomething when you talking aboutproof of vaccination that youguys are considering.""that’s exactly right right nowunfortunately there’s not anational database but there area lot of groups that arethinking about where are youconnected with technology Rightnow we’re working with withclear the same app in theprocess they use at the airportfor entry into the T-Mobile andone of the integrations wereworking on it as an integrationthat would connect with thepartners here locally that aredoing the vaccines.""we’re gonna have to get thosevaccination cards laminatedbecause they’re gonna be just asimportant as her drivers licenseor phones going forward.""yes yes you just never know howthings are going to evolve."AND IF YOU WANT TO LISTENTO THE FULL INTERVIEW -- HEADOVER TO OUR WEBSITE -- K-T-N-VDOT COM.