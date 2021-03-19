Night curfew imposed in Ludhiana amid surge in COVID cases

After Maharashtra, Punjab has seen a recorded surge in coronavirus cases and deaths due to the virus.

In wake of the increasing graph, administration has imposed night curfew in Ludhiana, from 9 pm to 5 am for indefinite time.

Ludhiana witnessed spike in positivity rate, while the hospitalization jumped by 10 per cent.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma said, "Positivity rate has spiked by 5-6% with 240-250 daily cases.

Deaths per week have increased from 4 to 25-30 while hospitalization has spiked by 10%."