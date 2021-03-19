‘We appreciate it’: Chris Gayle thanks PM Modi for sending vaccines to Jamaica

West Indie cricketer Chris Gayle thanked PM Modi for providing Covid vaccines to Jamaica.

Gayle's video message was tweeted by Indian High Commission in Jamaica on Friday.

“Honourable Prime Minister Modi, people of India and Government of India, I want to thank you for the donation of vaccines to Jamaica.

We appreciate it, thank you so much.

India I will be seeing you soon and thanks once again,” he said.

The West Indies player also met Indian High Commissioner R Masakui on Thursday.

Earlier, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell also thanked PM Modi for sending vaccines.

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness too appreciated India's effort in donating Covid vaccines.

Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines reached Jamaica last week under Vaccine Maitri initiative.

The initiative is aimed at assisting countries in their fight against Covid-19 pandemic.