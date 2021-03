Poet Priya Sarukkai Chabria reads from Listen: A Memoir

Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s near-future (Earth Dominion Era) is set on a denuded Earth, where the narrator speaks the diverse tongues of various species.

Possibly instigated by the silence of locked-down cities, and her anguish at our exploitation of the natural world, she says this is nevertheless a magical story of hope and taking responsibility.

“Because as long as there is life, there is hope,” she says.