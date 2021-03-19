Tile narrowly misses man after falling off house roof in southern China

A tile narrowly missed a man after falling off a house roof in southern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Chongqing on March 16, shows the tile suddenly falling into a basin of water held in a man’s hands after he walked out of his house.

The basin was damaged but no one was injured.

According to the preliminary judgment, the house was ageing and was not repaired, causing the tile to become loose.

The video was provided by local media with permission.