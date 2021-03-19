Factory worker films the satisfying process behind how ice creams are made

A worker at a factory in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, filmed the inside scoop on how ice creams are made.

Murat Buyukcapar recorded various stages of the process as the treats were intricately cut and dipped into a pool of chocolate sauce.

This footage was recorded on February 10 and has already raked in over 110,000 views on Instagram.