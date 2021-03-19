NHS Lothian apologises ahead of delayed opening of ‘safest hospital in the world'

NHS Lothian has apologised to patients affected by the delayed completion of the “safest hospital in the world” ahead of its full opening.Health Secretary Jeane Freeman put things on hold over concerns about the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP) building in Edinburgh, which had been due to launch in July 2019.Officials now say the £150 million facility will open fully on Tuesday – a year and eight months later than scheduled.