Incredible video shows two majestic stags standing on their hind legs and start boxing

This is the incredible moment two majestic stags reared up on their hinds legs and began boxing in a fight for dominance at a country park.

Cara Hewitt, 17, captured the sparring male heavyweights tussling at Bradgate Park, in Charnwood Forest, Leics., last Thursday (11/3).

Cara, ,who has worked as assistant park ranger for two years, said she was feeding the red deer when a male with one antler towered up on its hind legs.