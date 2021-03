Cincinnati to hold teen career expo for summer 2021

If you are a teen looking for summer a job, the City of Cincinnati wants to help connect you to local non-profits and corporations who are offering work for the upcoming season.

A PROGRAM THAT PUTS HUNDREDSOF YOUNG PEOPLE TO WORK DURINGTHE SUMMER IS GETTING AMUCH-NEEDED REBOOT FOLLOWINGTHEPANDEMIC.WCPO 9 NEWS ANCHORTIMYKA ARTIST IS LIVE AT THECINCINNATI ZOO..WHICH IS JUSTONE OF ABOUT 40 PARTNERSPUTTING ON A CAREER FAIR NEXTMONTH.THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS ATTHE END OF THIS MONTH ON MARCH31.WHETHER IT'S WORKING AT ONEOF SEVERAL NON -PROFITS LIKECINCINNATI ZOO OR OTHER LARGERCOPORATIONS LIKE KROGER.THE YOUTH TO WORK PROGRAM HASBEEN IN EXISTENCE SINCE 2011.IT'S DESIGNED TO GIVE KIDS ASYOUNG AS 14 A RUNNING STARTINTO THE CAREER PATH OF THEIRCHOICE..

AND GET PAID.FOR 8WEEKS DURING THE SUMMER THESEKIDS GET TO WORK AS POLICE ANDFIRE CADETS, CONSTRUCTION,KITCHEN AND, RECREATIONWORKERS AND MORE .

LASTSUMMER MANY COMPANIES WEREFORCED TO PULL OUT OF THEYOUTH EMPLOYMENT PROGRAMBECAUSE OF COVID RESTRICTIONS.GREG WALKER WITH THECINCINNATI REC COMMISSION SAYSTHAT LEFT MANY OF THESE KIDSAND THEIR FAMILIES STRUGGLINGFINANCIALLYGreg walkerSr administrativespecialist// Cincinnatirecreationcommission these kids arecoming back and saying if itweren't for mom receiving thestimulus check we would havelights on for another month orso so we really want to comeback and start working soanybody anybody says itteenagers are lazy I dare youto come over to the side andsee how badly these kids wannaworkTHE MAYORS CAREER EXPO ISTAKING PLACE VIRTUALLY THISYEAR IN APRIL 9.A SEPARATE JOBFAIR WILL BE HAPPENING ONAPRIL 22.THERE ARE HOUSEGHOLSINCOME ELIGIBILITYREQUIREMENTS YOU MUST BE ATLEAST 14 YEARS OLD AND YOUMUST REGISTER ONLINE BY MARCH31WALKER TELLS ME WHAT THEYREALLY NEED ARE MORE CORPORATEPARTNERS.

THEY TYPICALLY GETABOUT 900-1000 APPLICATIONSEACH SUMMER BUT THERE ARE LESSTHAN 400 POSITIONS AVAILABLE.GOT TO MY TWITTER ACCT TO FINDOUT HOW YOUR ORGANIZATION CANHELP.