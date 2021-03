BMW iX ReThinking Design Episode 1

The BMW iX heralds a new age in mobility.

It combines trailblazing design and modern luxury with the latest innovations in automated driving, operation, connectivity and digital services.

The BMW Group’s new technology flagship focuses on both locally emission-free driving pleasure – combined with the brand’s hallmark sporting ability, efficiency and convincing operating range – and an unwavering, integrated approach to sustainability applied from the ground up.