2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Pickup Preview

All-new 2021 F-150 Police Responder, America’s only purpose-built, pursuit-rated pickup truck, debuts today, with Ford opening government order bank tomorrow – ahead of spring state and local government bid cycles All-new F-150 Police Responder now offers enhanced top speed of 120 mph and available Police Engine Idle, which lets an officer remove the key and securely exit the running truck without losing power to lights and sirens New automatic four-wheel-drive mode and torque-on-demand transfer case constantly adjusts torque to front and rear wheels as needed to improve performance and handling on dry pavement, while increasing traction on wet, slick and less stable surfaces for a more seamless transition between on- and off-road driving Tech upgrades include standard SYNC® 4 with wireless software updates, plus available Ford Telematics™ – smart solutions designed to help reduce vehicle downtime and unscheduled maintenance so law enforcement fleets can stay on patrol