Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption: CM Chouhan

While addressing a rally at Midnapore on Friday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) and called TMC another form of terror, murder and corruption.

"Another meaning of TMC is terror, murder and corruption.

I'm warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared.

BJP won't let this jungle raj continue," Shivraj said.

"Development and growth cannot be sustained under TMC and Mamata Banerjee-led government.

TMC means 'transfer my money', TMC used to squander money before reaching to the public," he further said.

Byte: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, MP