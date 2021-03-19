Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, March 21, 2021

YMCA Job Fair GMK 031921

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
YMCA Job Fair GMK 031921
YMCA Job Fair GMK 031921

The YMCA of Central Kentucky is preparing to hire a lot of people for its camp programs.

At 10 this morning.

### summer is just months away... and the ymca of central kentucky...is preparing to hire a lot of people, for its camp programs. according to the y... its holding a job fair..

In april.

It will be saturday, april 10... from 10 a-m to 1 p-m.

On nicholasville road in lexington.

According to the y... summer camp counselors have to be at least 18-

You might like