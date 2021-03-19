The YMCA of Central Kentucky is preparing to hire a lot of people for its camp programs.
YMCA Job Fair GMK 031921
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 1 views
At 10 this morning.
### summer is just months away... and the ymca of central kentucky...is preparing to hire a lot of people, for its camp programs. according to the y... its holding a job fair..
In april.
It will be saturday, april 10... from 10 a-m to 1 p-m.
On nicholasville road in lexington.
According to the y... summer camp counselors have to be at least 18-