Speaking against PM Modi is speaking against democracy: Suvendu Adhikari

In a response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to citizens to bid farewell to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, party leader Suvendu Adhikari on March 19, said that whoever will speak against the PM is speaking against democracy and 'Bharat Mata'.

"You'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine against COVID.

He's elected PM.

Speaking against him is speaking against democracy.

Speaking against him is speaking against 'Bharat Mata'.

Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine," said the BJP leader.