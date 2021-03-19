BJP can't 'Make in India', it works for industrialists: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Assam's Dibrugarh pitched for 'Made in Assam' products and said Congress wants to see "made in Assam and India" products, but BJP cannot do it as the party works only for industrialists.

"PM talks about 'Make in India', but if you check mobile phones, shirts, you will find 'Made in China' on them, instead of Made in Assam and India.

But we want to see Made in Assam and India.

This can't be done by BJP as they only work for industrialists," said Congress' Gandhi.