Karnataka govt mulling ban on hookah bars luring youngsters

Some hookah bars in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mangaluru are luring youngsters, said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai who on March 19 said the state government is planning to impose a ban on such facilities.

"We have observed that some hookah bars in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mangaluru are luring youngsters.

It's not healthy.

In consultation with BBMP, which is the licensing authority, we intend to ban them.

New policy to be brought in with awareness programs for youth," said Home Minister Bommai.