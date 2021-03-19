Delhi Mahila Congress workers protest wearing 'ripped jeans'

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (DPMC) staged a protest over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's 'ripped jeans' remark in the national capital on March 19.

They demonstrated by wearing ripped jeans in the protest.

Protesters were seen ripping their jeans and holding placards to demonstrate their anger over the remark by the Uttarakhand CM.

The remarks by new Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on ripped jeans worn by a woman NGO worker sparked controversy in the nation.

Rawat had asked what values a woman would provide if she wears ripped jeans.