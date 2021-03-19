Top 10 New PS4 Games of 2021

The PS5 is here but that doesn't mean there are no new games coming to PS4 this year!
For this list, we’re looking at the most exciting upcoming games releasing on the PlayStation 4.
The PS5 is here but that doesn't mean there are no new games coming to PS4 this year!
For this list, we’re looking at the most exciting upcoming games releasing on the PlayStation 4.
The PS5 is here but that doesn't mean there are no new games coming to PS4 this year!
For this list, we’re looking at the most exciting upcoming games releasing on the PlayStation 4.
Our countdown includes Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Resident Evil Village, Biomutant, Horizon Forbidden West and more!
The 2021 NCAA Tournament is officially underway. 13 Action News checked in with three local sportsbooks: Circa, Westgate and the..
6pm-2021-03-16