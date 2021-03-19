Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, March 19, 2021

Van Gogh exhibit coming to AREA15

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:17s 0 shares 1 views
Van Gogh exhibit coming to AREA15
Van Gogh exhibit coming to AREA15

It's Van Gogh like you've never seen him before.

A full 360 degree light and sound experience is coming to the portal at AREA15.

FRIDAY!IT’S VAN GOGH --- LIKEYOU’VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE.A FULL 360-DEGREE LIGHTAND SOUND EXPERIENCE IS COMINGTO THE PORTAL AT AREA 15.IT WILL ALLOW YOU TOIMMERSE YOURSELF IN VAN GOGH’SWORK.THE SHOW STARTS ON APR

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like