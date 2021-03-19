Arrowhead prepares for state's first mega vaccination event

Less than 12 hours from now -- kansas citians will be lining up for the state's first ever mega vaccination event.

Missouri is looking to fully vaccinate 8-thousand people by saturday night.

How do they plan to pull it off?

Here's kq2's madeline mcclain reports from arrowhead stadium with the answer.

<<kq2's madeline mcclain reporting.madeline mcclain, kq2 news: "don't expect the typical scene in arrowhead parking lot tomorrow.

No beer, no tailgating, no crazy fans playing games but that doesn't mean that this isn't a cause for celebration.

Thousands will come here tomorrow to get vaccinated."unlike any previous state-run clinic.this is the first "mega" vaccination clinic in the state.col.

Russell kohl, missouri national guard medical liaison: i've been involved in the program, and the national guard has, since the very first event at poplar bluff on 22 january.

Since that time we have done events ranging anywhere from small target events of 100 to 150 doses up to 2,225 doses in a day.

Between friday morning and saturday night -- the state hopes 8-thousand missourians will drive out of arrowhead parking lotnats: truck driving fully vaccinated.in order to pull it off -- national guardsman, nurses, doctors, first responders, troopers and police will work together to administer the single dose johnson & johnson vaccine.col russell kohl, missouri national guard medical liaison: we as the national guard are simply supporting them, providing the logistical support, getting the 4,000 vehicles through here in an orderly fashion tomorrow, making sure that all of the paperwork is taken care of and that those providers can really focus on providing the healthcare.this first of it's kind event ground "nats cone drop."with previous col.

Russell kohl, missouri national guard medical liaison: "the most common reactions that we have seen at these events are largely anxiety and a vasovagal reaction to simply getting a shot so we make plans for all of those things to happen."the paperwork, dosed pulled from vials, shot into arms, the 15-minute wait.even the the drive-thru aspect russell kohl, missouri national guard medical that are really important are, the care is in park, the windows are down, the doors are unlocked, it's those sort of small tricks, that makes sure that we can do this safely, efficiently but in a much higher volume than we would do in an office.madeline mcclain, kq2 news: off in me you can see the national guard setting up cones to help directly as thousands will be coming through in the next two days.

Reporting, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.

