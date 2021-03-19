Cereal company will build new facility, bring jobs to St. Joseph

Locking down a new company coming to town...expected to bring in more jobs and opportunities for manufacturers.

Here's kq2's kilee thomas with the tasty new company breaking ground in st.

Joe.

Kilee thomas reportingánatsá the country's top place to work for manufacturing just got a little sweeter "we haven't had a new large attraction project like this in a couple years so we're really excited."

St joseph will be the new home to a food ingredient production facility cereal ingredients announcing thursday 80-thousand square foot manufacturing facility in eastowne a project commerce has since last summer.

Both the chamber and mayor say st joe and this newest employer are the perfect match sot: mayor bill mcmurray, st joseph-"we have so many like-businesses in town and we have so many people trained in that area, it's just a natural fit."

"it fits within our community with our manufacturing base, food processing companies and i think there will be some synergies that might be able to be developed between companies like lifeline and some other suppliers."

This is the food manufacturers first expansion outside their headquarters in leavenworth, kansas.

The 24-million dollar project is expected to bring in more than 60 jobs over the next six years.

Sot: mcmurray- "we have a great economy, we have a great workforce and we have a great manufacturing segment in our community.

All those things add up.

If you want to be in manufacturing, come to st.

Joe."

And the chamber says it won't be too long till the cereal company breaks ground in st joe "i think it's going to be very fast.

I'd say within the next 30-35 days or 60 that they will be breaking ground."

Sot: mcmuray- "i'll look forward to going out there and kicking the shovel and welcoming them to st.

Joe."

Reporting in st joseph kilee thomas kq2 news cereal ingredients plans to hire at least 48 workers in its first three years of operation.