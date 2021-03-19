Skip to main content
Saturday, March 20, 2021

Speeding Turkish ship runs aground on beach in Pakistan

A speeding Turkish ship ran aground to the enjoyment of spectators on a beach in Gadani, Pakistan.

Several cheers were heard as the bulk carrier TURKUAZ 8 made contact with the shore in May 2013.

According to reports, the incident was done on purpose.

