Residents frustrated with dumping along Contrary Creek

Eight months after floodwaters devastated parts of the southend, some st.

Joseph southsiders say not enough is being done to prevent future flooding along contrary creek.

They say it's only a matter of time before another flood hits the area .

Kq2 speaking with area residents and a county commissioner about what it will take to keep the creek clean and flowing.

<<ron johnson reportingfor southside residents, the sight of large piles of brush and trash in contrary creek is more than just an eyesore, it's stirs an unsettling fear of deja-vu if that goes in that creek we're in trouble again you know.

Eight months after flood waters destroyed their homes residents of st.

Joseph's southside visited this area of the creek outside the city near bethel and lower dekalb road, the latter now down to one lane and a portion in jeopardy of falling into the creek.where we are today, there's a refrigerator, tires coolers and other garbage that's been dumped into the creek.residents are frustrated the creek still looks like this after excess brush created a log jam that caused that flood last july.you know it's pretty sad that we have a landfill and people are turning this into a landfill.

County commissioners are also concerned about scenes like this they say dumping can lead to more erosion around the creek.when it gets wet, the weight of the limbs and trees and stuff that they dump there cause that bank to cave off.

Residents say something simply must be done to keep the creek clear and their neighborhood safe.

Sotron johynson kq2 news comissioner says he does plan to have someone excavate some the debris out of the creek here he's working with the owners of the property it borders, live