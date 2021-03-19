Morning Brew: Virginia Moore, Charlie Moreno, Cinderella's Closet 3/19/2021

Irginia Moore is honored for 2021 Communicator of the Year, a Downs Syndrome boy from Versailles gets a special 16th birthday drive by parade with motorcycles and a fire truck and in Menifee County two student advocates gave a major donation of more than 60 dresses and accessories to Cinderella's Closet, a organization set up to help girls have dresses for Prom and Biggby Coffee winner Rita Devega.

C1 3 uplifting stories............. a very familiar face is getting some honors from multiple places.

Virginia moore has been hard at work this year..as a sign language interpreter for governor beshear's daily coroanvirus briefings..

She even battled cancer..

Now shes being honored for two awards..

2021 communicator of the year..and 2021 jeffersonville high school alumni of the year.

Governor beshear calling moore quote "a champion of the people."

A kentucky boy with special needs had quite the birthday celebration recently.

And it was all courtesy of of a group called bikers for children with special needs.

Tiffany nicole moreno posted this video on facebook.... showing her son charlie... who has down syndrome... celebrating his 16th birthday... with motorcycles and a fire truck.

Moreno thanked the group... as well as the versailles police department... the woodford county fire department and e- ms-s... saying she was overwhelmed by the love and support they showed her son on his big day..

In meniffe county---a program set up to help girls have a dress..and accessories for prom got a big boost this week.

According to the district..two student advocates donated over 60 dresses..purses..and jewelry to cinderella's closet!

Man of those dresses are new...and from designers like sherri hill and rachel allan.

All girls going to the m-c-h0s prom..are invited to come and get what they need for free march 30th.

That's from 2 p-m until 7 p-m in the menifee k through 8 gym.

And today's morning brew biggby coffee winner is rita davega from right here in lexington.

You are the winner of a biggby coffee mug & bag of coffee!

Viewers can go to the contest page at w-t-v-q dot com and click on the contest tab to take the biggby coffee trivia challenge for chance to win!

Watch for a new winner every friday on good day kentucky!

There's still time for you to nominate your favorite business