Henderson Police Respond to A Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 41

3 fatal car crashes within 24-hours in the Wabash Valley
WTHI
Indiana State Police is asking drivers to be more cautious to everyone on the road.
We start with breaking news this morning.... henderson police responding to a car accident on highway 41 - where witnesses say - a vehicle struck a guardrail around 11:00pm on thursday night... one person was transported to deaconess er in henderson - where they were later pronounced dead... crews have cleared the area - and all lanes are back open
Police said the car went airborne after hitting the guard rail.