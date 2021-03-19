Skip to main content
Saturday, March 27, 2021

Henderson Police Respond to A Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 41

Henderson Police Respond to A Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 41 Late Thursday Night.

We start with breaking news this morning.... henderson police responding to a car accident on highway 41 - where witnesses say - a vehicle struck a guardrail around 11:00pm on thursday night... one person was transported to deaconess er in henderson - where they were later pronounced dead... crews have cleared the area - and all lanes are back open

