Armie Hammer Is Being Investigated for Sexual Assault

A 24-year-old woman, Effie, has alleged that she was violently raped for several hours by Hammer in 2017.

Effie says she met Hammer on Facebook when she was 20 years old, and they had an on-and-off relationship for four years.

Over time, she claims he became "increasingly more violent.".

He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually, Effie, via CNN.

On the specific night in question, in addition to allegedly being raped, .

Effie says Hammer committed other acts of violence against her such as beating her feet with a crop.

I thought that he was going to kill me, Effie, via CNN.

Hammer has denied the allegations.

His attorney stated that any interactions Hammer has had with sexual partners "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."