Starmer: If Nicola Sturgeon has breached ministerial code, she must resign

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Nicola Sturgeon of hypocrisy over her claims the Alex Salmond inquiry has been partisan in response to the leaked findings that she allegedly misled parliament.Sir Keir told journalists there “should be a resignation” if there is found to have been a breach of the ministerial code.
Douglas Ross: Scottish Conservatives will seek no-confidence vote on Sturgeon
Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross has said the Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond legal fallout in Holyrood has..