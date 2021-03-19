US woman reveals cleaning hack for removing split paint from carpet

A woman has revealed a secret cleaning hack on how to remove spilt paint from a carpet in just five minutes, making it look brand new.

Kaytee Haas, 26, from Cincinnati, Ohio, accidentally dropped a gallon of paint on the floor of her new house, which at the time she had owned for less than two weeks.

Flustered at the mishap, the young woman alerted her husband, Zachary, to help her fix the situation.

And his trick worked so well that Kaytee has now taken to social media to share it with other DIYers.

First, Zachary removed the excess paint and scooped it from the carpet.

Then, he slowly poured a bucket of hot water onto the paint before grabbing a vacuum and hoovering the surface.

Haas recommends repeating the steps until all the paint is removed.

The whole process took the couple just five minutes to complete and their carpet now looks good as new.

“I dropped an entire gallon of paint on the floor in our new house that we had owned for less than two weeks and my husband hopped into action and did this,” said Haas, a full-time student who works as a pharmacy technician part-time.

“I absolutely 100 percent did not think it would work.

“First you want to get all the excess up that you can, you want to scoop up any extra paint there is.

“Second you want to pour hot water, the hottest that you can stand.

“Slowly pour water onto the paint, but don’t overdo it!

“You just want enough to be able to saturate the paint barely, because you will repeat this step.

“And you need to make sure you have a shop vac that is water capable.

“Most of them are but you have to take out the filter first!

“Then vacuum all the excess water and paint, repeat pouring hot water and vacuuming until it’s all lifted.

“Make sure you’re vacuuming excessively; you don’t want any water left behind!” Kaytee shared the carpet cleaning hack on her TikTok page, which has since gone viral, gaining over 5.8 million views and 32,000 shares.