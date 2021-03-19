Skip to main content
Saturday, March 20, 2021

Friday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Insurance Brokers

In trading on Friday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Ardagh Group, off about 2.4% and shares of Ranpak Holdings down about 2.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are insurance brokers shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by MediaAlpha, trading lower by about 5.3% and United Insurance Holdings, trading lower by about 4.9%.

