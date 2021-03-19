Cuomo Accuser Lindsey Boylan Levels New Allegations

The first woman to publicly accuse Gov.
Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment has leveled explosive new allegations in an interview.
CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.
Lindsey Boylan, the first of six women who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment or misconduct, says..
Despite a growing list of accusers and calls for resignation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is digging in his heels and denying the..