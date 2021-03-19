Drive-Thru Job Fair Scheduled for March 31st in Jasper

Funding.... for those looking for a job there is an upcoming opportunity and you won'ten heave to get out of your car.

The jasper chamber-- dubois strong-- and the grow southwest indiana work force will host a drive-thru job fair.... the organizations have contacted companies throughout the region and expect to have up to 20 companies submit their available positions "we know there are people out there looking for employment, and we know their are companies looking to hire, we try to match those two together" the jasper chamber tells us even though the unemployment rates are low -- the employees in and around the area are now ready to hire.

The job fair will be held at st.josephs catholic church on march 31st -- from 11-1pm.