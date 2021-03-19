Restaurants celebrate St. Joseph's Day

Cafe Canole in New Hartford is offering a traditional St.

Of sinatra and smells of sfinge (s-feen-gee) are in the air today, at cafe canole, in new hartford.

They're celebrating st.

Joseph's day, by preparing the traditional st.

Joseph's day meal, including pasta ceci ("cheech"), and of course....the saint joseph's day pastries, more than 1000 of which will be prepared for the holiday at cafe canole.

They're looking forward to celebrating with customers, some of whom have been with them for 25 years.

8:38 "we're doing a lot of takeout which includes our usual pork bracciole, antipasto, pasta ceci and we're doing sfge andzeppole.

Aln for inside dining at 3 today.

