Testing Il Makiage's Viral Woke Up Like This Foundation | Beauty Lab Review

You’ve probably heard of them, or at least seen a slice of their major Instagram presence.

Launched in 2018, Il Makiage wants to finally make shopping for foundation online a practical reality, using a comprehensive PowerMatch algorithm to lead you to your perfect bottle of their signature Woke Up Like This foundation, which comes in 50 shades.

Can a foundation seen only through a screen really live up to such high expectations?

Three Cosmo beauty editors took the online quiz and put the foundation to the test.