Why It's Important to Let Your Dog Sniff, Unrushed, During Walks

Unlike cats that can thrivein an indoor-only environment,dogs need to walk on a daily basis.This outdoor exercise is goodfor their health and helps themto work off excess energy.It also gives them an opportunity toengage in their natural instincts, likesniffing the world around them.The nose of your canine friend is designed tosniff, as smell is a dogs predominant sense.When planning to go on a walk, maketime for stopping along the way so thatyour dog can sniff his surroundings.Sniffing the environment is part ofyour dog's experience of the world.And we should give our pets the spaceto be their own authentic selves