Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, March 19, 2021

U.S. sets new record for one day air travel

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:21s 0 shares 1 views
U.S. sets new record for one day air travel
U.S. sets new record for one day air travel

The U.S. set a new one day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4M people at airports across the country yesterday.

IN OUR POSITIVITY -L-V SECTION.THE U-S SET A NEW ONE-DAYAIR TRAVEL RECORD SINCE THEPANDEMIC STARTED.THE TRANSPORTATIONSECURITY ADMINISTRATION SCREENEDMORE THAN 1.4 MILLION PEOPLE ATAIRPORTS ACROSS THE COUNTRYYESTERDAY.THE PREVIOUS RECORD WASSET ONLY A WEEK AGO.IN THE LAST SEVEN DAYS...MORE THAN 8.8 MILLION PEOPLEFLEW.THIS IS USUALLY A POPULARTRAVEL WEEKEND BECAUSE OF SPRI

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage