U.S. sets new record for one day air travel

The U.S. set a new one day air travel record since the pandemic started.
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4M people at airports across the country yesterday.
The U.S. set a new one day air travel record since the pandemic started.
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4M people at airports across the country yesterday.
IN OUR POSITIVITY -L-V SECTION.THE U-S SET A NEW ONE-DAYAIR TRAVEL RECORD SINCE THEPANDEMIC STARTED.THE TRANSPORTATIONSECURITY ADMINISTRATION SCREENEDMORE THAN 1.4 MILLION PEOPLE ATAIRPORTS ACROSS THE COUNTRYYESTERDAY.THE PREVIOUS RECORD WASSET ONLY A WEEK AGO.IN THE LAST SEVEN DAYS...MORE THAN 8.8 MILLION PEOPLEFLEW.THIS IS USUALLY A POPULARTRAVEL WEEKEND BECAUSE OF SPRI
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) announced the appointment of technology investor and entrepreneur Sefton..
6am-2021-03-16