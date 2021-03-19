2021 SXSW Roundup

The virtual SXSW film festival wraps up March 20 and the event once again featured some of the finest new movies of the year.

"Broadcast Signal Intrusion" co-stars Harry Shum Jr. and "This Is Us" favourite Chris Sullivan tell ET Canada about their new conspiracy thriller, with Sullivan admitting he enjoyed taking on a darker role.

Plus, Dante Basco talks making his directorial debut in "The Fabulous Filipino Brothers" and Alfred Enoch discusses shining a light on BIPOC stories in his new film "Executive Order".