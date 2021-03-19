Downtown Chico kicks off Spring with new event highlighting local artists

Starting Saturday, March 20, storefronts will be filled with over 30 local artworks.

it's part of a month long campaign launched by the downtown chico business association calle d"what's blooming downtown".

35 local artists will display their works in store windows, promoting the chico art center's open stuido's tour.

And with more restrictions being lifted, dcba wants you to visit downtown and see what merchants are offering for the spring season.

There will also be a chance to win prizes.

