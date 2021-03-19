Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick’s Day Parade

If you missed out on celebrating St.
Patrick’s Day, no worries!
Just head over to the City of Waveland this weekend.
If you missed out on celebrating St.
Patrick’s Day, no worries!
Just head over to the City of Waveland this weekend.
- - if you missed out on celebratin- st.
Patrick's day, no worries!- just consider this the "luck of- the irish" and head over to the- city of waveland this weekend.- the waveland civic association- st patrick's parade will be - held on sunday, march 21st, at- 1:00 pm.- the parade will begin at the- corner of bienville-beach - blvd.
The parade will roll down- beach blvd and turn onto- coleman avenue and take a left- on central and disband at - elmwood bourgeois park.
- waveland civic association st - patrick's parade is mostly a- residential route.
Please be- mindful of parking and- respect