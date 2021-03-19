Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Just head over to the City of Waveland this weekend.

If you missed out on celebrating St.

- - if you missed out on celebratin- st.

Patrick's day, no worries!- just consider this the "luck of- the irish" and head over to the- city of waveland this weekend.- the waveland civic association- st patrick's parade will be - held on sunday, march 21st, at- 1:00 pm.- the parade will begin at the- corner of bienville-beach - blvd.

The parade will roll down- beach blvd and turn onto- coleman avenue and take a left- on central and disband at - elmwood bourgeois park.

- waveland civic association st - patrick's parade is mostly a- residential route.

Please be- mindful of parking and- respect