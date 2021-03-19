Tensions Escalate After Biden Calls Putin a 'Killer'

U.S. President Joe Biden referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "killer" during a recent television interview.

Putin responded to the remark.

It takes one to know one, Vladimir Putin, via 'The Guardian'.

Putin also indicated what he would say to Biden when the two leaders meet face to face.

I wish you health [...] without any irony or joke, Vladimir Putin, via 'The Guardian'.

Putin also invited Biden to talk virtually either on Friday or Monday.

The exchange between the two leaders is a stark departure from the approach of the Trump administration.

Analysts point out that though Moscow officials have decried Biden's statements, they have not attempted to dispute his accusations against Putin