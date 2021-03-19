Play of the Day: Belated shoutout to CCA Hoops

News 25’s Jeff Haeger gives a season in-review shout out to the Christian Collegiate Academy basketball team on a truly fantastic season.

- - alright taylor, time for the w-- x-x-v play of the day... a- couple- weeks overdue... but per the- request of head coach tim - georgian... wanted to give a- season-in-review shoutout, to - the - christian collegiate academy- bulldogs... on a- truly fantastic season.

- they went 22-3 overall, in- m-a-i-s 2-a district 3... of- which coach - georgian was named coach of the- year... leading his - bulldogs all the way to a third- place finish, in 2-a... and a - seventh place finish... in the- overall state tournament.

- not to mention his two all-star- in the picture, from earlier...- jason bardwell... and bryan - kelly... the latter being - district m-v-p... - and all-star game m-v-p.-